Ignore Raila’s sentiments on US ambassador, Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at opposition leader Raila Odinga for his criticism of the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

Speaking while addressing residents of Eldoret town while on his way to the Devolution conference on Thursday, the DP urged that the opposition leader’s sentiments be ignored as it did not reflect the government’s or the country’s position on the KENYA – US relations. The hundreds of residents had flocked the streets to receive him.

The DP emphasized that the US and Kenya enjoy good diplomatic relations and is a major actor in the country’s development agenda.

The DP lauded the ambassador to Kenya saying she plays a pivotal role in promoting the Kenya – US trade.

The DP said that Kenya will continue the friendship of the two countries and other partners undeterred. He called on leaders to respect the democracy of the country as well as other democracies and partners.

Kenya is keen on enhancing its relations with the United States to expand trade and investment opportunities for citizens of both nations.