The County Government of Kirinyaga is supporting tomato farmers to increase production in readiness for the upcoming Sagana Agro-Industrial City that will incorporate a tomato processing factory.

To scale up production, the county government has supported 69 community groups in construction of tomato greenhouses and propagation of high yielding disease tolerant varieties as well as capacity building along the tomato value chain.

Kirinyaga produces about 60,000 tons of tomatoes earning farmers around Ksh. 1.6 billion annually. Through Wezesha Program more than 2,000 farmers have been supported to plant an additional 1.1 million seedlings and increase land under tomatoes to an extra 122 acres. This has increased production by an extra 11,000 tons.

Governor Anne Waiguru has said that the county farmers will be the major beneficiaries of the upcoming agro-industrial city since they will have a ready market for their produce. Additionally, they will be cushioned against post-harvest loses and reap more from value addition of their crop.

Through Tomato Growers Cooperative Societies, farmers will be able to aggregate and negotiate for better market for their produce and get training so that they are part of the supply chain of the Tomato Processing Factory.

Already, the county government has constructed an exclusive tomato aggregation center at Makutano from where buyers will be collecting the tomatoes in bulk.

One of the beneficiaries of the tomato value chain support by the County Government is

James Muriithi, the Chairperson of Mwihotori Kerugoya Youth Group. His group was supported to construct a green house, install a drip irrigation system and supplied with high yielding and disease resistant tomato seedlings.

The members are also continuously educated on good agricultural practices thus enabling them to nurture their crop as required.

Muriithi said that the group is expecting a bumper harvest of tomatoes in the next two months. While the crop under the group project is already at fruiting stage, members have also replicated the project at individual level in their farms utilizing the knowledge gained from the group project. He said that while their initial market will be Kerugoya and surrounding towns, members are anticipating better returns once a processing factory is set up in the county.

He noted that before the county government intervened, members were using traditional farming methods that were not only expensive but would not guarantee that their croup will reach maturity stage before being wiped away by pests or diseases.