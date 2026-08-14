KMRC 2026 Kenya Affordable Housing Conference champions inclusive, sustainable housing finance

Kenya’s affordable housing agenda is entering a new phase shifting focus from supply of affordable housing to inclusive housing finance for all.

The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) is set to convene the 5th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference, from 20th – 21st August 2026 at Lake Naivasha Resort, Nakuru County, under the theme “Scaling the Base: Unlocking Inclusive and Sustainable Housing Solutions.”

“This year’s theme speaks to both the scale of the challenge and the promise before us: to close the twin gaps that constrain access at scale.

On the supply side, the shortfall in affordable units, and on the demand side, the millions of Kenyans locked out by limited housing finance and informal, irregular incomes and to do so in ways that are inclusive, resilient, and built to last,” said Johnstone Oltetia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of KMRC.

The conference will bring together key actors across the housing ecosystem, including national and county government leaders, financial institutions, developers, pension funds, SACCOs, development finance institutions, housing agencies, investors, policymakers and global experts to examine practical pathways for expanding access to affordable housing and housing finance.

Discussions will focus on the policy, financial, technological and sustainability interventions required to unlock homeownership opportunities for a broader segment of Kenyans. Over two days, delegates will explore the future of housing finance in Kenya and across Africa through a series of keynote addresses, presentations and high-level panel discussions.

The conference will open with conversations on innovative financing models for housing delivery, including lessons from international markets and the role of blended finance, development finance institutions and mortgage liquidity facilities in scaling affordable homeownership.

Speakers will also examine how land administration reforms, title regularisation and improved land governance can accelerate housing delivery and unlock investment across the housing value chain. A central focus of the conference will be expanding access to housing finance beyond the formal sector.

Industry leaders from Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and India will discuss strategies for reaching informal workers, micro-entrepreneurs, SACCO members and underserved populations who have traditionally remained excluded from mortgage markets.

The discussions will showcase emerging models that support inclusive lending, broaden affordability and strengthen financial resilience among low- and middle-income households.

The conference will also examine the role of development finance institutions in mobilising capital at scale and crowding in private sector investment. Global and regional institutions will share perspectives on how catalytic financing, credit enhancement mechanisms and innovative partnerships can help bridge Africa’s housing deficit while supporting sustainable economic growth and urban development.

Recognising the growing importance of sustainability within the housing sector, the programme features dedicated conversations on climate-resilient housing, green buildings and the contribution of housing to healthier cities.

Experts from government, development organisations and the private sector will discuss how environmental sustainability, climate adaptation and resource efficiency can be integrated into housing development while maintaining affordability for homeowners.

Participants will further explore market intelligence and data-driven decision-making through presentations on Kenya’s Residential Property Price Index and emerging housing market trends.

These sessions will provide evidence-based insights into affordability, housing demand, investment patterns and the effectiveness of housing interventions, offering valuable perspectives for investors, lenders, policymakers and developers.

Technology and innovation will feature prominently throughout the conference, with discussions examining modern construction technologies, innovative building solutions and the application of artificial intelligence across the housing value chain.

Industry leaders will showcase how technology can improve efficiency, reduce costs, accelerate project delivery and enhance access to homeownership opportunities in rapidly urbanising market The conference will also provide a platform for global knowledge exchange, featuring perspectives from Japan, India and South Africa on successful housing finance systems, delivery models and regulatory frameworks that can inform Kenya’s evolving housing agenda.

These international experiences will be contextualised to highlight practical lessons applicable to Kenya and the broader African housing landscape. Importantly, the programme will elevate the voices of homeowners themselves through real-life impact stories highlighting the opportunities, barriers and lived experiences encountered on the path to homeownership.

These conversations are intended to ensure that policy discussions remain grounded in the realities of Kenyan households and focused on delivering tangible outcomes for citizens.

The conference comes at a critical moment for Kenya’s housing sector as stakeholders increasingly shift focus from housing supply alone to the broader challenge of building inclusive, sustainable and scalable housing finance ecosystems.

Through dialogue, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships, the conference seeks to generate actionable solutions that will accelerate homeownership, deepen financial inclusion and support the successful implementation of Kenya’s affordable housing agenda The conference will culminate in the inaugural Kenya Affordable Housing Awards, recognising the primary mortgage lenders whose leadership, partnerships and innovation are expanding homeownership, advancing sustainability, improving customer experience and redefining what is possible across the housing value chain.