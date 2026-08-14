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Isiolo residents urged to obtain IDs, register as voters

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Chiefs across Isiolo County have been directed to ensure all residents above the age of 18 obtain national identity cards and register as voters.

Speaking after a meeting that brought together chiefs and assistant chiefs from across the county, Kenya School of Government Director Prof. Nura Mohamed said many residents were yet to acquire identity cards, limiting their access to government services and their ability to exercise their democratic rights.

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Prof. Nura urged residents aged 18 and above to obtain identity cards, saying this would enable them to participate in the country’s development agenda.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Josephine Elegai said the meeting also addressed security challenges affecting residents, including cattle rustling, banditry and drug abuse.

Elegai called on politicians and their supporters to maintain proper conduct before, during and after the forthcoming elections.

Isiolo County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga assured that security agencies were prepared to address insecurity in the county.

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He added that the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) team will ensure the registration and issuance of identity cards resumes across all wards in Isiolo.

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