Know your AFCON 2023 group D teams

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola make up Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will kick off on Saturday 13th January at 11 pm EAT.

Algeria

Nick Name:The Foxes

Appearances: 20

CAF RANKING: 4th

Best result: Winners (1990, 2019)

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Player to watch: Riyad Mahrez

Angola

Nick Name: Palancas Negras

Head Coach: Pedro Gonçalves

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1996, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2019

Best performance: Quarter-finalists 2008, 2010

FIFA Ranking:117

Player to watch: Gelson Dala (Al-Wakrah)

Burkina Faso

Nick Name:The Stallions

Previous appearances in finals: (12) 1978, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021

Best performance: Runners-up 2013

Coach: Hubert Velud

Player to watch: Edmond Tapsoba

Mauritania

Nick Name:Lions of Chinguetti

CAF Ranking: 22nd

Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2019, 2021

Best performance: Group phase

Coach: Amir Abdou