Know your AFCON 2023 group D teams

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola make up Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will kick off on Saturday 13th January at 11 pm EAT.
Algeria
Nick Name:The Foxes
Appearances: 20
CAF RANKING: 4th
Best result: Winners (1990, 2019)
Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
Player to watch: Riyad Mahrez
Angola
Nick Name: Palancas Negras
Head Coach: Pedro Gonçalves
Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1996, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2019
Best performance: Quarter-finalists 2008, 2010
FIFA Ranking:117
Player to watch: Gelson Dala (Al-Wakrah)
Burkina Faso
Nick Name:The Stallions
Previous appearances in finals: (12) 1978, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021
Best performance: Runners-up 2013
Coach: Hubert Velud
Player to watch: Edmond Tapsoba
Mauritania
Nick Name:Lions of Chinguetti
CAF Ranking: 22nd
Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2019, 2021
Best performance: Group phase
Coach: Amir Abdou