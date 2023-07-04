Ksh20B set aside to enhance capacity of security officers

The Government will spend at least Ksh20B to enhance the capacity of security officers.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said this will be done through modernisation of their equipment, technology, and capacity to effectively tackle complex security challenges such as terrorism and banditry.

The CS spoke during a consultative engagement with Security and Intelligence Committees, leaders and residents of Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa Counties.

He vowed the government will defeat Al-shabaab and all violent extremists who continue to threaten our national security and destabilise communities in North Eastern Kenya.

“Through collaborative partnerships with community and religious leaders, security agencies will crush violent extremists, combat cross-border crime, and facilitate development in the North Eastern Region” he announced.

The security sector was allocated a huge share of this year’s budget read last month.

Ksh338. 2 billion will be shared among the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

KDF took the lion’s share of Ksh144.9 billion. Ksh8.8 billion has also been set aside for leasing police vehicles to allow easy movement and another Ksh500 million will be used to modernize police equipment.