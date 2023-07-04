Leaders KCB in pool A at the second leg of national sevens circuit in Mombasa

Dala Sevens winners KCB RFC will face Nakuru, Nondescripts and BlakBlad in pool A of the second round of the national rugby sevens circuit Driftwood Sevensm, scheduled 7th/8th July at Mombasa Sporst Club, Mombasa.
Second placed and Dala sevens runners up Kabras Sugar are pooled in group B alongside Homeboyz, Kisumu and hosts Mombasa.
Strathmore Leos, third place finishers in Kisumu are in Pool C with reigning circuit champions Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks and Masinde Muliro while Kenya Harlequin headline Pool D which also comprises defending Driftwood champions Mwamba, Daystar Falcons and Kabarak University who won the division two competition in Kisumu.
Driftwood 7s Groups
Pool A: KCB, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Blak Blad
Pool B: Kabras Sugar, Homeboyz, Kisumu, Mombasa
Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks, Masinde Muliro
Pool D: Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba, Daystar Falcons, Kabarak University
National 7s Circuit Standings After Round 1
1.KCB 22pts
2.Kabras Sugar 19 pts
3.Strathmore Leos 17 pts
4.Kenya Harlequin 15 pts
5.Mwamba 13 pts
6.Menengai Oilers 12 pts
7.Nakuru 10 pts
8.Homeboyz 10 pts
9.Nondescripts 8 pts
10.Kisumu 7 pts
11.Catholic Monks 5 pts
12.Daystar Falcons 5 pts
13.Western Bulls 3 pts
14.Masinde Muliro 2 pts
15.Mombasa 1 pt
16.Makueni 1 pt