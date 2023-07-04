Leaders KCB in pool A at the second leg of national sevens circuit in Mombasa

Leaders KCB in pool A at the second leg of national sevens...

Dala Sevens winners KCB RFC will face Nakuru, Nondescripts and BlakBlad in pool A of the second round of the national rugby sevens circuit Driftwood Sevensm, scheduled 7th/8th July at Mombasa Sporst Club, Mombasa.

Second placed and Dala sevens runners up Kabras Sugar are pooled in group B alongside Homeboyz, Kisumu and hosts Mombasa.

Strathmore Leos, third place finishers in Kisumu are in Pool C with reigning circuit champions Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks and Masinde Muliro while Kenya Harlequin headline Pool D which also comprises defending Driftwood champions Mwamba, Daystar Falcons and Kabarak University who won the division two competition in Kisumu.

Driftwood 7s Groups

Pool A: KCB, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Blak Blad

Pool B: Kabras Sugar, Homeboyz, Kisumu, Mombasa

Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks, Masinde Muliro

Pool D: Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba, Daystar Falcons, Kabarak University

National 7s Circuit Standings After Round 1

1.KCB 22pts

2.Kabras Sugar 19 pts

3.Strathmore Leos 17 pts

4.Kenya Harlequin 15 pts

5.Mwamba 13 pts

6.Menengai Oilers 12 pts

7.Nakuru 10 pts

8.Homeboyz 10 pts

9.Nondescripts 8 pts

10.Kisumu 7 pts

11.Catholic Monks 5 pts

12.Daystar Falcons 5 pts

13.Western Bulls 3 pts

14.Masinde Muliro 2 pts

15.Mombasa 1 pt

16.Makueni 1 pt