54 per cent of Kenyans believe that those who will pay Housing levy will not get the promised houses, a new survey shows.

The survey released Tuesday by research firm Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) also revealed that 11 per cent of Kenyans believe that those who pay the housing levy will own a house.

“Expectations that those who pay the new housing levy will ever get a house are quite most, with nearly five times as many of all Kenyans certain that they will not as compared to those who certain that they will (54% vs. 11%),” TIFA said

TIFA noted that the expectations were shaped by political alignment with five times more Government supporters certain they will get a house as compared to Opposition supporters.

“By contrast, and unsurprisingly, nearly all Opposition supporters oppose it (84%), suggesting that to a large extent, such opinions are more a reflection of political alignment than of the details of the program itself (which are to become better known in due course, with whatever impact on the public’s opinion about it),” TIFA stated

The survey which was conducted between June 23 and 30 also found that 69 per cent of Kenyans do not support the Housing Levy whereas seven out of every 10 Kenyans oppose the project.

“Among Kenyans as a whole, only one-quarter express support the housing fund-program (24%), more than two-thirds, of a contrary opinion (69%). Even among Government supporters a majority hold this negative view (54%), at least for now,” TIFA added.