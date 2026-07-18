LSK calls for boycott of court services on Wednesday

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has declared a nationwide boycott of court services on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to protest corruption and misconduct within the Judiciary.

The Society accuses judicial officers of abuse of office, unethical practices, and actions that have eroded public confidence in the justice system.

It also cited delays in case administration, inefficiencies in registries, and frequent breakdowns in e‑filing platforms as undermining advocates’ professional dignity.

Speaking in Machakos after meeting the leadership of South East and Machakos Chapter members, LSK President Charles Kanjama said the one‑day boycott will bar members from participating in court hearings and applications.

He clarified that filing of cases will continue, while mentions and applications with interim orders will only proceed to secure fresh hearing dates or extend interim orders.