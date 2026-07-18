Kawaya dismisses Ol Kalou by-election as predictor of 2027 poll

UDA National Organizing Secretary Vincent Musyoka Kawaya has dismissed attempts by the opposition to use the outcome of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election to predict the 2027 Presidential Election, saying one by-election cannot determine the country’s political direction.

Speaking at Mung’ala in Machakos Town Constituency, Kawaya termed the opposition’s celebrations following the by-election victory as premature, arguing that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains the country’s best-performing political party in recent by-elections.

He said UDA has won six of the last ten parliamentary and senatorial by-elections, adding that it was misleading to portray a single victory as a reflection of the national political landscape.

“There is a saying that a chicken lays one egg and makes enough noise for the entire village to hear, while a cow produces milk that feeds the whole village without making any noise. That is how I view the excitement surrounding a single by-election victory,” Kawaya said.

The UDA official maintained that President William Ruto remains on course for re-election in 2027, insisting the outcome of the General Election will be determined by the government’s development record and service delivery rather than isolated by-election results.

Kawaya challenged the opposition to prepare for what he described as a competitive contest in 2027, expressing confidence that UDA would secure another electoral victory.