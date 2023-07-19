M-PESA Foundation invests Ksh27M towards maternal and child health unit in Makueni

More than 15,000 residents of Mbooni East in Makueni County are set to benefit from improved maternal and child health services after the M-PESA Foundation and the county government opened newly constructed Maternal and Child Health Unit at Tawa sub-County Hospital.

The Foundation invested Ksh27 million in the project while Makueni County government equipped the facility at a cost of Ksh 4.8 million.

The health facility will be crucial in reducing referrals and bringing services closer to residents of Mbooni sub-County. It will also contribute to reducing maternal and child health mortality.

“In our efforts to curb maternal and infant mortality, the M-PESA Foundation has partnered with several counties to enhance service delivery. That is why we have intervened here in Makueni County to bring services closer to the people and transform as many lives as possible,” said Nicholas Nganga, Chairman, M-PESA Foundation.

The Foundation has ongoing maternal health projects at Ndhiwa sub-County Hospital in Homa Bay, Makwa Dispensary in Kiambu, Talek Community Hospital in Narok and Brase Clinic in Migori County.