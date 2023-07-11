Home Podcasts Twitwe ita: Utwi wa koti yiulu wa Mwiao wa Kinandu wa mwaka...

Twitwe ita: Utwi wa koti yiulu wa Mwiao wa Kinandu wa mwaka wa 2023

Samuel Mwanza ula ni mutaalamu wa maundu ma Ilovia na miao, aielesya yiulu wa Mwiao wa Kinandu wa mwaka wa 2023, itina wa koti kumya utwi wa kwamba kuungamwa kwaw’o mbee kuthukumithwa.

kiico
Previous articleMatukio ya Taifa: Polisi waliopuuza ripoti zilizohusu Paul Mackenzie kuchukuliwa hatua
Next articleKenya to host 15 Heads of State and Government from Thursday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR