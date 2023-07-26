The Macondo Literary Festival has been set for September 15 to 17 with a number of renowned African authors in attendance.

The Festival, organised by the Macondo Book Society will take place at the Kenya National Theatre featuring authors Aminatta Forna (Sierra Leone/ UK), Leila Aboulela (Sudan/ UK), Hemley Boum (Cameroon), Youssef Fadel (Morocco), Ketty Nivyabandi (Burundi/ Canada), Kalaf Epalanga (Angola/ Germany), Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi (Uganda), Masande Ntshanga (South Africa), Kossi Komla-Ebri (Togo/ Italy) and Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor ( Kenya).

This year, the festival aims to bring together African authors who explore aspects of African histories in their writing from an African perspective.

This year’s event follows the successful 2022 edition titled “The Future of Memories” which was attended by 12 international award-winning guests including 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature winner, Abdulrazak Gurnah, from Tanzania, as well as Booker Prize-shortlisted Somali-born novelist Nadifa Mohamed and Angolan writer José Eduardo Agualusa.

This year’s festival, dubbed “Disrupting Home”, hopes to ignite wide-ranging conversations and inspire audiences to reimagine what many meanings “home” may have, how we can challenge them and how an understanding of our histories can forge self-determined futures.

