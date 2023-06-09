Malala continues UDA grassroots recruitment drive ahead of August party polls

Officials from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have sustained the outfit’s nationwide charm offensive as the ruling party seeks to establish political dominance across the country.

The charge is being led by Secretary General Cleophas Malala who believes UDA will garner the support of a majority of Kenyans to become the most popular party in Kenya and even exceed the fortunes enjoyed by political organizations as big as the former ruling party KANU.

During a tour of Kajiado County on Thursday where Malala held a meeting with a section of elected and grassroots coordinators, the Secretary-General said the party is keen to have more members on board ahead of party polls slated for August this year.

According to Malala, the ongoing recruitment drive will ensure the party extends its political tentacles to every part of the country. With a strong UDA, he is confident the opposition will be dealt a huge blow.

“I received new members into the ruling Party led by Former Kajiado Governor, Hon. David Ole Nkedienye. Our pursuit remains painting Kenya Yellow, and the Azimio Leadership should stop giving President William Ruto ultimatums,” said Malala

He assured members the party polls will be free and fair to ensure all officials at grassroots and county levels will be locals known by party supporters.

“It is very important that we have party officials at counties, sub-counties, and wards because we are the ones who formed this government.,”

“When we have projects that are meant to benefit our people at the grassroots, we will use our party structures to ensure those projects reach our people. We want our members to be the first ones to benefit before we think of other people,” said Malala

At the same time, Malala said the UDA party will stand in solidarity with MCAs who have adjourned Assembly sittings pushing for better pay claiming that the ward representatives were short-changed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission after the 2013 polls.

On the ongoing debate on the Finance Bill 2023, the UDA officials expressed optimism it will be backed by a majority of lawmakers paving the way for the ruling party to fulfill its pledges to the electorate.

“We are confident that Parliament shall pass the Finance Bill so that the UDA govt implements the Housing project among other progressive programs to uplift the lives of many Kenyans,” Malala said