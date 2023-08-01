Home Podcasts Matukio ya Taifa: Watu sita wajeruhiwa Lamu baada ya shambulizi la kigaidi

Matukio ya Taifa: Watu sita wajeruhiwa Lamu baada ya shambulizi la kigaidi

By
KBC Digital
-
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Watu zaidi ya sita wamejeruhiwa kufuatia shambulizi la kigaidi eneo la nyongiro katika barabara ya witu kuelekea Garseni alfajiri ya kuamkia leo.

kiico
KBC Digital
Website | + posts
Previous articleNewsline: Two people dead after a suspected terror attack
Next articleLegislators urged to be proactive in grilling Cabinet Secretaries

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR