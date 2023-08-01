Legislators urged to be proactive in grilling Cabinet Secretaries

Legislators are on the spot for allegedly failing to actively hold the executive accountable in the National Assembly.

Led by Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa and Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi the house leadership faulted legislators for failing to exhaustively utilize the time set aside to grill cabinet secretaries on government budgets and policies during question time in parliament.

They urged the legislators to take advantage of the re-introduction of question time to probe the utilization of public funds.

The matter was a subject of discussion during the debate of the global parliamentarians against corruption reports.

A section of legislators supported proposals to formulate laws to criminalize corruption.

Report by Kamche Menza