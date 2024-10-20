Milimani Magistrate Zena Jalenga dies after long illness

Chief Justice Martha Koome praised Jalenga's unwavering commitment to justice throughout her tenure in the Judiciary.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the death of Hon. Zena Atetwe Rashid Jalenga, a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court.

Jalenga passed away early in the morning of Sunday, October 20 following a long illness.

In a statement, Koome expressed her sorrow over the death noting Jalenga’s unwavering dedication to justice throughout her service in the Judiciary.

“During her service in the Judiciary, Hon. Rashid exhibited firm commitment to the cause of justice and the rule of law, working diligently and in keeping with the values of the Constitution in service to our nation,” said Koome.

The Chief Justice extended condolences to Jalenga’s family, friends, and loved ones on behalf of the Judiciary.

“We pray that the Almighty God graces us the fortitude to brave this difficult period and rests her soul in eternal peace,” said Koome

This year, the Judiciary has suffered immense loss, with the deaths of several judicial officers, including Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was fatally shot during a court session in June, and High Court Judge David Majanja, who passed away in July while undergoing treatment.