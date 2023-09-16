EACC detectives arrest suspect selling fake KDF recruitment letters

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a man suspected of selling fake KDF recruitment letters.

Patrick Njue was arrested in Sagana on Thursday and has allegedly been extorting money from members of the public by selling the letters for amounts ranging from Ksh400,000 to Ksh500,000.

“In one case, the suspect had asked for Ksh450,000 from the complainant who paid Ksh300,000 on 11th September, 2023, and was issued with the fake recruitment letter,” EACC said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The detectives also intercepted two other victims who were about to fall for the suspect’s schemes who is also believed to have engaged in scam for years.

The Commission has urged the public to report related allegations against the suspect tothe nearest EACC office.