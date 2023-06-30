More than 50 dead as truck rams into several vehicles in Londiani

More than 50 people are feared dead after a trailer rammed into several vehicles at Londiani junction along Kericho-Nakuru Highway.

Business operators on the roadside including Boda Boda operators were also crashed in the Friday evening accident.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui said they have dispatched all the ambulances and medical officers to assist the victims.

Heavy rains disrupted the rescue efforts, with heavy traffic snarl up along the route.

Londini OCPD Agnes Kunga said the number of the fatalities will be confirmed later.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has sent a message of condolence to families of those killed in the accident.

“I take this opportunity to condole with the families, friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident,” said CS Murkomen.

CS Kipchumba said that rescue efforts were underway involving officers from various agencies from national and county governments, elected leaders, the Red Cross and other well wishers.

“More information will be shared with the public. The rescue efforts will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash,” he said.