Kenya will attain self-sustenance, President Ruto declares

Ruto says his administration has stepped up the fight against corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

President William Ruto has said Kenya is determined to attain self-reliance. The Head of state said his administration will utilize the country’s resources to drive country’s development agenda.

To achieve this, President Ruto said the Government has stepped up the fight against corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

“We will build Kenya using our taxes. We, therefore, cannot allow resources raised by the people to be embezzled,” he said.

President Ruto asked Kenyans to aspire to make meaningful contributions to the development of the country.

“Ultimately the business of building Kenya belongs to us; the citizens of Kenya. We cannot rely on others,” he said.

He noted that the current trend where the country uses Shs 6 of every Shs 10 collected as taxes to pay debt is dangerous and unsustainable.

The Head of State made the remarks during an Inter-denomination Church Service, in Laare, Meru County, in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Agriculture Cabinet Mithika Linturi, and Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is committed to uniting Kenyans and their leaders for the sake of development.

He asked leaders to set aside political differences and serve the people.

“We do not have the time to engage in quarrels and division. Let us unite and work together to develop our country,” he said.

The President said the Government is upgrading the equipment of the Police Service to enhance efficiency in the management of the country’s security.

He assured residents of Meru County that the Government will act swiftly in combating rising cases of insecurity in the region.

“The security of our country is non-negotiable,” he said.

President Ruto asked Kenyans to take advantage of the rainy season to plant trees to help mitigate climate change.

The President said the Government will continue supporting farmers to increase agricultural productivity in the country.

He said Sh 10 Billion has been allocated to the Agricultural Finance Corporation to increase farmers’ access to credit.

Mr Gachagua urged leaders from Meru County to stop the squabbles and focus on service delivery.

“There is no development that can be achieved in the absence of peace,” he said.

The Deputy President dismissed demands by the opposition to audit the 2022 saying the matter was concluded by the Supreme Court in accordance with the constitution.

“We want that item dropped from the dialogue items,” he added.