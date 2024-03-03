Morocco to host 4 AFCON 2025 preliminary matches

Morocco is to host four of the eight preliminary round matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, following the choice of Djibouti, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Sudan, and Somalia to play their “home” matches there.

This choice is part of the partnership between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the partner African Federations and reflects the confidence placed in Moroccan sports infrastructure and its ability to organize major sporting events.

By hosting these matches, Morocco offers the African teams involved the opportunity to prepare in optimal conditions and to benefit from a favorable environment to perform.

The matches will be played in home and away format from March 18 to 26, 2024, in accordance with the FIFA window.