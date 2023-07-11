MP calls for urgent gov’t intervention to address insecurity in Bonchari

Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke on the government to address persistent insecurity challenges in the constituency over the past few days.

In a statement on Tuesday, Onchoke noted that cases of robbery with violence have risen to unprecedented level urging Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to urgently intervene to control the security situation in Bonchari.

“We have witnessed an unprecedented increase in what happens to be organized crime by unknown assailants who are armed with sophisticated weapons. This has resulted in senseless loss of lives and property which regrettably is becoming the norm,” said Onchoke

“We appeal to Prof Kithure Kindiki, the CS Interior to take immediate steps to improve security in Bonchari. We want our peace and security back,” he added

The MP further noted that the lack of electricity in many parts of Bonchari has led to the increase of crime and insecurity.

“Several places including Itibo, Rianyabaro, Bomariba Primary School, Bogiakumu Secondary School, and Nyangena-Bomorenda have gone for far too long without electricity due to faulty transformers.”

“We appeal to Kenya Power and Light Company to provide Bonchari with adequate electricity to enhance our security,” Onchoke added