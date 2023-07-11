Kenya signs deal with ICAO to host Aviation Week conference

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Kenya Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the hosting of the 8th African Indian Ocean (AFI) Aviation Week Conference for the first time in Nairobi.

The ceremony, held at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters’, marked the beginning of a strong partnership and commitment between the Kenya Government and ICAO in advancing the aviation sector in the African region.

Ms. Lucy Mbugua, the ICAO ESAF Regional Director, attended the event as the representative of ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, and expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome back to the aviation sector in her new role. She conveyed greetings from Mr. Salazar and highlighted the significance of the MOU signing.

“The MOU for the hosting of the 8th AFI Aviation Week Conference in Nairobi signifies the strong partnership and commitment between the Kenya Government and ICAO,” Ms. Mbugua stated.

“This event will bring together key stakeholders in the aviation sector from across the African continent and beyond, providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.”

Speaking during the signing, the Director-General KCAA Emile Arao disclosed that this will be the Second Regional Safety Oversight Organisation Meeting, noting that the first meeting took place in 2017.

He emphasized that the government of Kenya has shown its support to the AFI Aviation Week Conference by sponsoring the event.

Other organisations who have expressed support to the event are the Qatar and Emirates Airways.

The ICAO AFI Aviation Week, set on 21st-25th August, is a highly anticipated gathering that promotes cooperation and addresses challenges faced by the aviation industry, particularly in the areas of safety, security, facilitation, and sustainability of air transport in the African region.

By hosting this significant event, the Kenya Government demonstrates its unwavering dedication to advancing aviation in the region and reinforces its commitment to fulfilling the State’s obligations to ICAO as a contracting State.

This commitment aligns perfectly with Kenya’s vision to become a regional hub and a center of excellence in the aviation sector.

ICAO remains steadfast in its commitment to working hand in hand with States to achieve impactful development in the African aviation sector.

Through close collaboration with States, ICAO provides technical assistance, capacity-building programs, and guidance to support the implementation of international aviation standards and best practices.

Ms. Mbugua emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships and facilitating knowledge exchange, stating, “ICAO aims to support African states to overcome challenges, strengthen their aviation infrastructure, and unlock the full potential of the industry.”

Ms. Mbugua expressed her gratitude to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for the support and commitment to hosting the Eighth (8th) ICAO AFI Aviation Week Conference on behalf of the country, adding that this was a demonstration of Kenya’s position as aviation hub in the region.