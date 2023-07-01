Mudavadi lauds digitization of gov’t services, says it will curb corruption

Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the digitization of government services saying it will help curb corruption.

Speaking during the homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony of Tongaren MP John Chikati, Mudavadi said the era of government officers asking for bribes is long gone.

Mudavadi further said that the government will offer every support needed to Health CS Nakhumicha in the fight against corruption in her ministry where KEMSA officials have been embroiled in scandals amounting to billions of shillings.

Mudavadi’s setimets come after at least 5000 digitised services were Friday made available on the e-Citizen platform which is the government gateway to online services.

With improved internet connectivity in both urban areas and villages and a tech-savvy population, the new phone-based app Gava Mkononi unveiled by the government comes in handy.

This is also in consideration of the fact that the majority of users have smartphones hence making access to the services easier.

Gava Express

The services at the grassroots have been streamlined with the rollout of the Gava Express which is modelled along Huduma Centers.

Unlike Huduma Centers which are primarily based in county headquarters, Gava Express will provide services at the grassroots.

Gava Express will be driven in partnership with the private sector and targets the establishment of over 300,000 outlets.

The milestone is part of the great strides Kenya has made in digital access since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over last year.

Top 10 most popular services on the e-Citizen platform are: