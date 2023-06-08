My hands are tied, says Speaker Wetang’ula over Sabina Chege ouster

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege will continue to serve as Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly pending the outcome of a case filed in court in relation to her ouster.

The High Court in Kiambu on May 30, 2023 issued conservatory orders restraining the replacement of the former Murang’a Woman Representative pending the determination of the case.

The petitioners in the case argue that National Assembly’s Standing Order No. 20(a)(4) does not clearly outline the process for the removal of a Whip or a Deputy Whip.

While the Minority Party has met all requisite requirements to replace her, Speaker Moses Wetag’ula says the House is obligated to obey the orders the court.

“On one hand, the minority party has met all the procedural requirements to effect the change of its leadership. On the other hand, I am confronted by a court order that specifically cited both the Speaker and the House as parties to a judicial process that seems to challenge an administrative process,” said Wetang’ula in communication to the House regarding the matter Thursday afternoon.

“Despite the sympathies I may hold for the predicament the minority party finds itself, this House has consistently demonstrated its willingness to abide by orders of the court relating to the exercise of its quasi-judicial and administrative function. Even where certain orders have been adverse to the interests of the House, we have dutifully obeyed them and set aside the orders that we were not in agreement with,” added Wetang’ula amid chants of “no orders” from a section of the seeming agitated Azimio lawmakers.

In a letter dated May 31, 2023 addressed to the Speaker, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi indicated that they have settled on Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje to replace Sabina as Deputy Minority Whip.

In the letter, Wandayi indicated that the decision was taken during a meeting held by the Minority Party the previous day.

Jubilee party is currently embroiled in supremacy battles pitting two camps, one led by ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta and the other, Sabina Chege.

The Sabina-led faction has since called its National Delegates Conference slated for July 22.

It is expected that Uhuru will be among leaders that will be expelled from the party during the conference.

The Uhuru Kenyatta led camp held its NDC a fortnight ago where Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega were expelled from the party.

The NDC held at Ngong Racecourse has since been declared null and void by the party’s internal dispute committee.