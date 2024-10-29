Natalie Githinji, a popular content creator, who not only stands out for her remarkable talent as an actress and singer has shared her struggles with her health.

As a person who suffers from endometriosis, Ms Githinji described her journey as one hectic one.

“Three words for my endometriosis journey are – hell, disgusting and death.

“However, I am glad that most of my fans defend me when social media bullies troll me about my weight.

“If anything, it doesn’t bother me because I’m already dealing with too much,” Natalie said.

According to the Endometriosis Foundation of Kenya, endometriosis is a condition where endometrial cells, cells lining the womb, are found elsewhere in the body.

Approximately 10-15% of women of reproductive age are said to suffer from this condition.

In 2016, Natalie developed painful cramps and very heavy periods.

“I wish I had known about it sooner, I would have caught it sooner. I found out seven years later,” she shared.

Natalie said that she has been dumped multiple times by guys she dated after they found out that she was battling endometriosis.

She has shared that she is currently struggling with her mental health, and very anxious about what the future holds.

“Some of the guys I dated left me when they found out I had endometriosis.

“Imagine, I guess I’m a burden when I’m sick, I understand where they’re coming from,” Natalie said during an interview with a local media house on Monday.

However, she has promised herself to enjoy life, pushing all the stress and anxiety behind her.

Natalie is not the first Kenyan celebrity to shine a spotlight on this disease.

The late media personality Njambi Koikai, best known as Jahmby or Fyah Mummah, took the opportunity to spread awareness about the disease until the time of her death in June.

Before her death, she had appealed to President Ruto urging him to look toward healthcare investment, particularly in the area of endometriosis.

Githinji had also echoed Koikai’s sentiments requesting a meeting with President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and Her Excellency Pastor Dr. Dorcas Rigathi.

She believed their combined perspectives would be invaluable in developing strategies to support women with endometriosis.