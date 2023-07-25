NCPB offers wheat farmers its silos to cut post-harvest losses

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has invited wheat farmers in Narok County to use its facilities across the country in order to cut post-harvest losses during this harvesting season.

The board has called on farmers in the county to utilize its facilities to access affordable and professional services in wheat drying, cleaning, grading, silos storage, and weighing.

The move is expected to help cut post-harvest losses, maintain good wheat quality standards, and enhance food safety.

“All the services are affordable and are aimed at supporting farmers to alleviate post-harvest challenges like wet grains, lack of storage, use of unsafe drying methods, poor-quality grains that lead to poor market prices, and use of unstandardized weighbridges which do not reflect accurate weights of wheat and defraud farmers of the true value of their grain,” said NCBP in a statement.

According to the board, it has has both mobile and fixed driers services which are currently available in Narok, Nakuru and Nairobi silos.

“Whereas farmers require to visit the silo to utilize fixed driers, those who wish to have their wheat dried where it is convenient for them can contact the silo manager Narok so that the mobile drier can be taken to them,” added the board.

Interested farmers are advised to come together or aggregate their wheat in order for them to be dried collectively.

Farmers who use NCPB storage facilities will benefit from safe storage as well as have the wheat marketed on their behalf.

The Board has both conventional stores and Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) intake facilities.