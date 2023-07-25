Caf Confederations Cup: Debutants Kakamega Homeboyz to take on Libya’s Al Hilal

Kenya’s Kakamega Homeboyz FC will begin their Caf Confederations Cup campaign against Libya’s Al Hilal Benghazi.

According to the draw held today in Cairo ,Egypt,seat of power of CAF,Homeboyz will play Al Hilal on between August 18-20th in first leg at home before traveling to Tripoli a week later for the reverse fixture.

Homeboyz got the nod to represent Kenya at the continental level ,for the first time in their two decade history after beating Tusker FC 1-0 in the final of MozzartBet Cup.

Several players who were key to the team’s success last season are expected to play a leading role in the club’s continental charge.

Goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo who has had a test of continental football while at previous club Yanga will be central to head coach Patrick Odhiambo strategy .

The winner of the first preliminary round will meet Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the second preliminary round.