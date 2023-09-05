New police uniforms: Team visits Mombasa for views

The National Police Service (NPS) is in Mombasa to conduct the public participation exercise on the proposed general duty uniform for the Kenya Police Service officers.

Led by the Director of Logistics at the NPS Peter Ndungu, the public participation in the selection process for the proposed Kenya Police Service uniform committee has drawn officers and members of the public from all six counties in the region to give their views on the change in attire.

Speaking during the exercise at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Ndungu said that NPS has given the prerogative to the citizens to deliberate and select the kind of dress they would prefer to be in use in the service.

He said his committee has taken into account all the diverse views raised by officers and members of the public alike and at the end of the exercise, the committee goes with what the majority will have suggested.

“We have drawn officers and members of the public from the region through the participation process and their views will be taken into account and shall be among the recommendations in the final report to be presented to the Inspector General,” said Ndungu.

He also added that most proposals that the committee collected from the engagement in Mombasa mirror many from other regions with many participants suggesting minor changes on the insignia to alteration of the design.

On their part, members of the public in attendance welcomed the move by the NPS to involve them in the selection process.

Timothy Omuga, Community Policing member from Inuka Police Station in Likoni sub-county said Community Policing members have taken the forefront in the exercise as they work closely with the NPS.

He said it was a noble move to include them as they form part of the structure that is responsible for safeguarding the community from the grassroots and proper identification of officers will be enhanced with the correct uniform.

“Proper uniform for our officers is very important as it will easily identify them when on duty. The committee should prioritize key features like the name tags to uniquely identify our officers” he said.

Henry Kiragu, from Ferry community policing in Likoni Sub County said the uniform should be unique to distinguish police officers’ uniforms from the locally common uniforms worn by private security firms.

Janet Eremia, a community policing member from Jomvu sub-county said a selection of a one unique color full uniform will suit the officers better

She further called on the government to address the welfare of police officers in order to motivate them in their work.

The public participation in the selection process for the proposed Kenya Police Service uniform committee will present its final report to the police reforms committee chaired by the immediate former Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga.

The move comes barely five years after former President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the current all-Persian blue police uniforms in 2018.