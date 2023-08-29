Police call for public participation on proposed changes in uniform

The National Police Service (NPS) has unveiled a new uniform design for its officers and called for public participation in the selection process.

In a statement issued by the NPS on Tuesday, the process will continue for three days with members of the public invited to visit the Kenya Police Pavilion in South C to view and give suggestions on the design.

“The National Police Service kindly invites members of public to participate in the selection process for the proposed Kenya Police Service uniform,” the statement reads.

On Wednesday August 30,2023, members of the public have been invited to give their suggestions at the Ruring’u Police Training College and on Thursday 31 August at the National Police College-Main Campus Kiganjo.

The new design has the same color as the previous uniform which was introduced in 2018 when Fred Matiang’i was in charge of the Interior and National Administration docket.

If adopted, police officers will go back to wearing sky-blue shirts and navy blue trousers.