Home Podcasts Newsline: Bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja Coalition resumes

Newsline: Bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja Coalition resumes

By
KBC Digital
-
Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa

The bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalitions resumed today with both political parties yet to come up with the agenda for the meeting.

kiico
KBC Digital
Website | + posts
Previous articleMatukio ya Taifa: Mazungumzo kati Kenya Kwanza na Azimio yaanza
Next articleKenya Orient Life Assurance receives regulator nod to handle NSSF contributions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR