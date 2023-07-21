Home Podcasts Ngaguro: Urîmi wa organic

Ngurani ya urimi uyu ni uriku? Mithetu yetu ni irenda kurorua na kuvaithua niundu wa maketha maaro. Mutaaramu wa urimi Ms. Juliet Njeru niararaniria na Mbuya wa Ngari maundu mau rwariori ruru.

