NLC: Receding water bodies identified as source of controversy

The National Land Commission (NLC) has identified land left behind by receding water bodies as a new source of controversy and concern in the country.

According to the authority, the crisis had been further compounded by lack of clear guidelines on where riparian began against water levels.

This emerged during the ongoing Environment and Land Court (ECL) judges’ annual conference in Naivasha where stakeholders noted an increase in environmental cases.

According to NLC Chairman Gershom Otachi, receding waters of the Indian Ocean had left major spaces attracting the interest of investors.

Addressing the workshop, Otachi identified Malindi and Lamu as some of the affected areas noting that there was confusion as to whether this was private or public land.

On his part, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director-General Mamo Boru expressed his concern over continued pollution of Nairobi River by private and government entities.

He pointed to the Chiromo area where a mortuary was releasing its effluents to the river adding that the pungent smell was a threat to many investors in the region.