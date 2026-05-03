NLP demands Ksh 70M compensation to victims of violence in Mwingi

The National Liberal Party is demanding that the Government pay Ksh 5 million to each of the 14 bereaved families in Mwingi North for what it calls the State’s failure to protect life.

Speaking at Nguni Market in Mwingi Central, NLP Secretary General Omondi K’Oyoo, on behalf of Party Leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli, said the families of victims deserve compensation under Article 26 of the Constitution.

NLP insists only President William Ruto can declare Mwingi North a National Security Emergency under Article 58, deploy the Kenya Defence Forces to secure the Tseikuru–Ukasi corridor, and order the arrests of the attackers.

Hon. K’Oyoo told families gathered at Kyuso Level 4 Hospital Mortuary that the party stands with them, and warned that peace without arrests is surrender, and peace without justice is a lie.

Dr. Muli has written officially written to the President as the Commander in Chief demanding the immediate declaration of the situation in Mwingi a National emergency.