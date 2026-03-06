No Kenyan casualties reported as Middle East crisis escalates

The government has confirmed that no Kenyan casualties have been reported since the US–Israel war on Iran began seven days ago.

In a statement on Friday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said the government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

About 500,000 Kenyans living in the region who wish to return home have been advised to make travel arrangements through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents.

Mudavadi assured that the safety and well-being of Kenyans residing and working in the region remain a matter of top priority.

“Kenyan citizens who wish to depart the region are advised, where feasible and safe, to make appropriate arrangements through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents”, he said.

A second group of Kenyans from Dubai arrived Friday morning at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways repatriation flight.

The repatriation service was operated following guidance from UAE authorities allowing limited operations at Dubai International Airport, enabling citizens and residents to return home safely.

At the same time, he said Kenya was concerned about the escalating conflict even as the United States warned that the bombardment was “about to surge dramatically”.

President Donald Trump insisted there will be “no deal” with Iran except “unconditional surrender”, while Israel said it had launched a new wave of strikes in Iran and destroyed a military command bunker in Tehran with 50 fighter jets.

“The deeply destabilising conflict in the Middle East is a matter of grave concern to Kenya. Amidst this conflict, the Government, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, wishes to assure the public that the safety and well-being of the more than 500,000 Kenyan nationals residing and working in the Middle East remains a matter of top priority”, Mudavadi said.

“No casualties or injuries involving Kenyan nationals have been reported seven days into the conflict. Gratefully, most Kenyan nationals in the region continue with their daily activities, whether for work, study, or personal matters, either in person or remotely, depending on prevailing local circumstances”. He added.

Repatriate Kenyans

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways has begun to take advantage of the safe air corridors negotiated with concerned authorities to repatriate Kenyans stranded in the region.

With Kenyan exporters continuing to count losses due to the conflict, the ministry revealed it is working closely with Kenya Airways and other carriers to facilitate cargo flights and secure special permits for the export of perishable products.

“The Government further recognises the impact of the ongoing situation on Kenyan exporters to the Middle East. We urge affected members of the Kenyan business community to remain patient as these efforts continue”, he stated.

Kenyans in the affected countries are further advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance issued by host governments.

The PCS said they were in close contact with the seven missions and two consulates-General across the region and are receiving regular updates on the welfare of Kenyan nationals and the security of our diplomatic personnel and facilities.

“All Missions in the region have activated emergency and contingency response mechanisms, including evacuation plans should the situation deteriorate. Kenyan nationals are urged to register and remain in contact with the respective Kenya Embassies and Consulates, which have established and publicised 24-hour emergency helplines”, he said.

Meanwhile, the government has commended the countries affected by retaliatory attacks for exercising restraint and assures its partners of its continued solidarity.

“On the diplomatic front, Kenya continues to express deep concern regarding the expansion of the conflict theatre and the targeting of maritime, energy and other infrastructure”, Mudavadi noted.