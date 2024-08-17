Mpox: Kenya screens 21,350 travellers, awaiting test results for six suspected cases

Kenya has in the last 24 hours screened 21,350 travellers at all entry points for Mpox.

Although no new case has been confirmed, the Ministry of Health has identified 29 suspected cases.

Of these, 23 have tested negative for the disease, while six cases are pending confirmation from the reference laboratory.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni who gave an update on Mpox in the country, confirmed receiving samples from a suspected case at Vineyard Hospital in Kiambu County.

The patient is under isolation and management within the County, pending the outcome of the results.

“No new suspected Mpox cases among citizens including travellers. Active surveillance is ongoing across the country including points of entry where in the last 24 hours Further, over the same period, five (5) new suspected Mpox cases have been detected. Cumulatively, twenty-nine (29) suspected cases have been identified. Of these, twenty-three (23) have tested negative for Mpox, while six (6) cases are pending confirmation from the reference laboratory” she said in a statement.

“ Notably, today we received samples from a suspected Mpox case at Vineyard Hospital in Kiambu County. Currently, the patient is under isolation and management within the County. We will provide timely updates as we receive more information” she added as she appealed for calm.

She urged members of the public to cooperate as the Ministry of Health continues its diligent efforts to monitor and manage the Mpox situation in the country.

“ The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that during this time of heightened implementation of Mpox Public health measures such as contact tracing, screening, and heightened surveillance measures and among other measures, surveillance heightened at all points of entry which might lead to delays” she noted.

“We urge the travellers to cooperate and bear with the current arrangements as these measures are meant to protect and safeguard you and others from this disease”, she said.

She further warned against sharing photos of suspected cases to avoid the spread of misinformation and to respect patient privacy.

Kenyans have been advised to adhere to health guidelines.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all Kenyans. We continue to screen travellers and monitor suspected cases diligently to prevent the spread of Mpox. We urge the public to stay informed and adhere to health guidelines to safeguard against the spread of Mpox. The Ministry will continue to provide regular updates as more information becomes available” she pledged.