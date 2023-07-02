Omtatah threatens to file a contempt of court case against EPRA

Okiya Omtatah has threatened to file a contempt of court case against EPRA for disobeying court orders.

In a tweet Sunday the Busia Senator has given them an ultimatum to obey a court order that temporarily suspended the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023.

On Friday 30th June, 2023 the High Court suspended the government from implementing the Finance Act 2023, which has doubled VAT for fuel.

However, EPRA revised fuel prices on June 30, which saw an increase in fuel prices.

In a statement, EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo announced that the retail price per litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene would increase by Ksh13.49, Ksh12.39 and Ksh11.96 respectively starting July 1.

This comes despite a court order stopping the government from implementing the Finance Act 2023, which has doubled VAT for fuel.

“Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2023, the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Super Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene has been revised from 8% to 16% effective 1st July 2023. As a result, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Ksh13.49 per litre, Ksh12.39 per litre and Ksh11.96 per litre respectively,” Kiptoo stated.

A litre of petro in Nairobi will consequently retail for Ksh195.53, diesel for Ksh179.67 and kerosene for Ksh173.44 starting midnight.