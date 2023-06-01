Null and void, Jubilee’s internal dispute committee rules on Uhuru NDC

Jubilee Party Internal Disputes Resolution Committee finds that the Uhuru led NDC was in contravention of the Party's constitution.

The Jubilee Party Internal Disputes Resolution Committee has ruled that the National Delegates Conference (NDC) convened by former President Uhuru Kenyatta was null and void.

In its determination, the Committee also found that Uhuru breached provisions of the party’s constitution when he issued a notice to convene a National Executive Committee meeting on 28th April, 2022.

“The Respondent (Uhuru) did not act in accordance with the Party constitution in publishing the notices convening the NEC meeting of 28th April, 2023 and the SNDC of 22nd May, 2023,” the determination reads

The Committee led by its Chairperson Gideon Solonka further noted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on 28th April, 2023 was convened irregularly and had no quorum.

“It follows that all the decisions passed in the above stated NEC meeting were null and void. The Committee therefore finds that there was no decision of the NEC to summon a special NDC,” the committed stated

The determination by the disputes resolution committee comes after the party Chairperson Nelson Dzuya lodged a dispute faulting a notice issued by Uhuru to convene a National Executive Committee meeting.

Dzuya argued that the notice was irregular and that the decision to hold the May 22 NDC was resolved in a NEC meeting that lacked quorum.

The Jubilee party has been embroiled in wrangles with two faction fighting for the party’s leadership; one led by EALA MP Kanini Kega and the other by former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.