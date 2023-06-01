Cholera cases in Siaya rise to 120

The cholera outbreak has affected three of the six sub-counties in Siaya.

The number of Cholera cases reported in Siaya County has risen to 120.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called upon residents to support efforts to contain the disease by observing hygiene.

Speaking during the flagging off of modern ambulances at the county headquarters, Orengo said that a team of medics from the county government has pitched camp along the beaches of Rarieda and Bondo sub counties which are the epicentres of the disease.

He further stated that the government has adequate supply of drugs to deal with the disease and called on the public to rush anybody who shows signs of diarhoea and vomiting to a nearby health facility.

Siaya County Commissioner Jim Njoka who addressed the public during this year’s Madaraka day celebrations at the KMTC grounds in Siaya town hailed the county government for its quick action to contain cholera spread.

Njoka however called on the county government’s health department to sustain crackdown on eateries that are not compliant with public health requirements.

The administrator urged Siaya residents to join the war against spread of the disease by ensuring that their surroundings were clean and strict adherence to basic hygiene.

The officials clarified that so far, only four deaths have been reported in the county and that all the deaths occurred at Bondo sub county referral hospital.