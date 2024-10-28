ODM lauds President Ruto’s commitment to fostering inclusivity

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has praised President William Ruto’s efforts to unite the country. Party leaders argue that by promoting inclusivity, the head of state is fostering a more cohesive and prosperous Kenya.

ODM lawmakers Peter Kaluma (MP for Homabay Town) and Eddy Oketch (Senator for Migori County) assert that the President has shown a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, deserving support from all.

They highlight his outreach to opposition figures, including Raila Odinga, as a step toward creating a more unified political landscape, which they believe promotes peaceful coexistence in the nation.

“When your language began to emphasize partnership with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for national unity as a recipe for development, and you prioritized that, we made the decision to support you,” Oketch stated.

“We commend President Ruto for his efforts, both in words and deeds, to unite the country. He has emphasized the importance of unity from the beginning. When he took office, he pledged to uphold national unity, and we are pleased to see him fulfilling that promise,” Kaluma added.

The lawmakers, who accompanied the President during his visit to Moiben in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, maintained that Ruto’s legacy will be the unification of Kenya, addressing the political polarization that has historically affected the nation. They believe his commitment to national cohesion is evident two years after he took office.

“The responsibility of nationhood will be entrusted to reliable leaders who make difficult decisions. We have seen you, President William Ruto, making those tough choices—not only by providing development to those who voted for you but also by working to unite this country.” said the Migori Senator.

“Even if you (President William Ruto) do not build roads or enhance the economy, if you leave us with a united nation, this country will be stronger than any economy in the world,” he added.

According to Oketch, “It is very difficult to build a nation. Leaders can work hard to construct roads, industries, amazing hospitals, and much more. But if there is no peace, all that can come crumbling down. That is why we support President William Ruto for prioritizing the unity of the country,”

They also expressed gratitude to the head of state for supporting Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission, pledging unwavering support for his administration.

“We thank you (President William Ruto) for your support of Raila Odinga as the next African Union Commission Chairperson. Babako akiwa uchi na mtu ampe nguo, huyo mtu anakuwa babako,” said Kaluma