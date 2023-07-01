Murkomen: Gov’t to relocate hawkers, open open-air markets from highways

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipuchumba Murkomen has stated that the government will relocate hawkers and open-air markets from highways.

The CS was speaking in Kericho, Londiani where 51 people have been confirmed dead while 35 other people are receiving treatment in different hospitals after a trailer rammed into several vehicles at the Londiani junction along Kericho-Nakuru Highway Friday evening.

Murkomen in addition said that the Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Mutai has committed to looking for viable land to relocate the market while he added that he would construct an access road.

“There’s a plan by the National Government to support the construction of modern markets across the country. It will benefit people when they are constructed closer to the road but not on the road reserves,” he said.

To avert other accidents in the area, Murkomen said that from Monday, speed bumps would be erected to slow down the oncoming traffic along the highway.

Londiani Sub County Police Commander Agnes Kunga who spoke to KBC on phone said police are looking for the driver of the Rwandese trailer who disappeared after the accident.

Traders who operate on the roadside including Boda Boda operators also crashed in the 6:30 pm accident.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui said the County dispatched all the ambulances and medical officers to assist the victims as heavy rains hampered rescue efforts, amid heavy traffic snarl up along the route.

Kenyans have since flooded social media with messages of condolence to the families of those killed in the accident.