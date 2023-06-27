5,000 girls to benefit with sanitary pads and life skills

5,000 girls are set to benefit from sanitary pads, puberty training, and life skills training following a partnership between The Office of The First Lady through Mama Doing Good, and Proctor & Gamble.

The official handover of the first batch of sanitary pads took place in State House Nairobi today between Dr. John Chumo, the Chief Executive Officer of Mama Doing Good, and Joyce Kariuki, Government Relations and Programs Manager for the East Africa region at Proctor & Gamble.

This Partnership is part of Proctor & Gamble’s “Always Keep girls In School Initiative,” which partners with organisations to reach girls in primary schools between grades 6 and 8 with a supply of sanitary pads, puberty training through registered nurses, and life skills mentorship.

To date, the initiative has seen over 10 million girls benefit in Kenya, and this partnership will see girls in marginalised areas and vulnerable families enjoy better engagement in class, improved transition rates, and high self-esteem.