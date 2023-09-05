Parliament to host Africa Climate Change Parliamentary Dialogue

The National Assembly will on Wednesday host the Africa Climate Change Parliamentary Dialogue, Speakers of the two Houses said in a joint statement.

Speakers of both Houses Moses Wetang’ula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate) will preside over the Parliamentary Dialogue meeting.

In their communication to MPs, the two Speakers noted the importance of Parliaments in forging consensus on the modalities of unlocking Africa’s vast potential to positively impact the climate agenda and rally the world to tap the numerous opportunities that the current Continent presents towards global net-zero ambition.

“The role of Parliaments in Climate Change agenda cannot be overstated and we therefore consider it expedient to convene a Dialogue for Parliamentarians on the side lines of the Summit,” the Speakers’ statement reads in part.

They explained that the role of the Dialogue Session is to convene leading African Parliamentarians responsible for climate action in their respective Parliaments to deliberate on the role of Parliaments in achieving the outcome of the Summit.

The two House Speakers noted that the Dialogue will deliberate on areas for capacity building of Parliamentarians in providing effective oversight for implementation of the climate actions.

It will also culminate in the adoption of Parliamentarians statement at the African Climate Summit.