Play offs dates revealed as Wazito and Migori face off

The promotion relegation play off dates have been revealed pitting premier league side Wazito FC against Migori Youth.

A winner of the two legged encounter will either gain or retain top tier status.

A loss will see Wazito relegated from the Kenyan Premier League while Migori will be promoted.

According to the dates released by Football Kenya Federation the first leg will be played at Migori Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with Muhoroni Stadium hosting the second leg set to be played on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Migori Youth is seeking promotion to the top-tier league after amassing 62 points and finishing third in the 2022/23 FKF National Super League while Wazito will be fighting to avoid relegation after finishing 16th in the 2022/23 FKF Premier League.

Shabana FC was crowned the winners of the 2023 National SuperLeague season after collecting 70 points while Muranga Seal finished second.

The two teams earned automatic qualification to KPL ,leaving the third placed team,Migori Youth, to fight for the final promotion slot via a playoff.

Wazito finished 16th, 3 points from safety with Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets dropping to the second tier next season.