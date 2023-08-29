Police officer handed 15 years in jail for defiling minor

A police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a high court in Migori for committing sexual violence.

Resident Magistarte Angela Munyuny found Howard Omwoha, an officer based at the Rapogi Police Post in Uriri Sub-County, guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while he was stationed at the said police post in 2001.

According to court documents, Omwoha aged 37 years, committed the offence between March and April 2021 when the minor came to babysit for wife.

Honarable Munyuny issued the verdict, stating that Omuoha violated Section 8(1) (3) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The officer was also found guilty of an alternative charge of engaging in an indecent act with a minor.

Omwoha has a maximum of 14 days to appeal the judgment.