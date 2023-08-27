President Ruto affirms willingness to create leader of Opposition office

President William Ruto has affirmed his willingness to enhance oversight of the executive through the creation of the office of the leader of the Opposition.

The President said the powerful office would enable the opposition to discharge its oversight mandate within the confines of the law and the Constitution.

Speaking during a church service in Bungoma on Sunday, Ruto said he is committed to ensuring that the leader of the Opposition has a fully functional office.

The entrenchment of the office is part of the issues that the Kenya Kwanza team has tabled for discussion by the National Dialogue Committee.

The committee is expected to sign its framework for dialogue this week in a bid to officially start the talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja Coalition.