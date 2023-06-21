Atwoli appointed in seven-member selection panel for new DPP

President William Ruto has appointed Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak as members of a seven-member selection panel that will choose the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The latest development follows the appointment of Noordin Haji as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director after the conclusion of his term as the DPP.

Other members appointed to the panel include Mary Kimonye, Shadrack Mose, Mary Adhiambo, Roseline Odede and Richard Onsongo.