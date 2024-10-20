President Ruto leads Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale

President William Ruto is in Kwale County to lead the nation in celebrating Mashujaa Day.

Ruto was received by Deputy President nominee Prof Kithure Kindiki at the County Commissioner’s office.

The 10,000-person capacity Kwale Stadium is expected to attract attendees from across the region to honour national heroes and heroines.

Thousands arrived early, with gates opening at 4AM to accommodate the large crowd.

This is the first time Kwale County is hosting national celebrations in Kenya’s history.

Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Governors are among government officials attending the celebrations.

The theme of this year’s Mashujaa Day is ‘Affordable Housing’.