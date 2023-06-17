President Ruto: Value addition, agro-processing key in catalyzing economic growth

Leveraging value addition and agro-processing will spark growth in the country’s agricultural sector, create opportunities for the youth and boost farmer earnings.

President William Ruto says his administration has removed tax on livestock feeds and is pushing Guaranteed Minimum Returns to enhance dairy production.

The Head of State made the remarks Saturday during the 8th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in Meru, Meru County.

Earlier, the President opened the Meru Central Dairy Co-operative Union Factory Phase II, which will boost the plant’s processing capacity.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on his part termed the Dairy sub-sector as critical to the country’s economic growth.

“That is why we are focused on instituting the necessary reforms to strengthen structures like cooperatives to help our small-holder farmers improve productivity for more money in their pockets,” said the DP.

The completed Phase 2 of the Union’s Factory, which was opened by the President, marks a milestone in improving the welfare of the farmer.