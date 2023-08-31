President urges leaders to rise above beyond party interests

President William Ruto has urged the political class to rise above beyond political party interests that may hinder the country’s development.

Speaking after completing a five-day developmental tour in Western Kenya, President William Ruto on Thursday the President said the leaders must unite in order to deliver services to the people.

“Leadership is putting aside political differences to focus on what truly matters: the empowerment of the people and the growth of the nation. This unity of purpose is vital for the development of our nation,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State urged them to put aside their political differences and focus on empowering the people.

During the meeting, the leaders drawn from the larger Gusii region handed the President a memorandum of understanding containing a list of ongoing and stalled development projects that they want to be implemented.

The projects include health facilities, water, roads, and electricity connectivity.

President Ruto also warned that all public officers facilitating corruption will face the law.

The President added that selfish interests were frustrating development projects in the country saying the corrupt will no longer hide in courts with court orders.

He was accompanied by a host of local MCAs, MPs, Senators, Governors Simba Arati of Kisii and Amos Nyaribo of Nyamira, and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Report by Giverson Maina